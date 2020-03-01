Man, woman killed in possible domestic related shooting in Chatham: police

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot to death Sunday in Chatham on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police and Fire Department officials.

Authorities were called at 6:35 a.m. for reports of the man and woman shot near 83rd and LaSalle streets, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition but later died, officials said.

Police believe the incident to be domestic related.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
