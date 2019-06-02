2 killed in shooting, crash near North Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed after shots were fired from a car into another car driving westbound in Old Town Sunday morning, Chicago police said.Both the driver and passenger of the targeted vehicle were shot multiple times.Both victims died on the scene, according to police.Reports say the offenders fled northbound on LaSalle Street.One victim was a 22-year-old African American man with multiple gun shot wounds to the upper back and the other victim was a 25-year-old African American man with multiple gun shot wounds to the body.Police say the victims' vehicle had over a dozen gunshots.No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.