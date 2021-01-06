Chicago shooting: 2 fatally shot on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on Chicago's South Side has left two people killed Wednesday morning, police said.The shooting occurred in the 800-block of West 75th Street at about 4:58 a.m.Police said one person was shot in the head while inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.A 31-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man later died at the hospital, police said.Authorities have not released the identity of either victim.Police said the male suspect was in a silver vehicle. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.