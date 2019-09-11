2 killed in Toledo, Ohio cargo plane crash

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Authorities say two people are dead after a cargo plane approaching an Ohio airport crashed and burst into flames as it hit several unoccupied vehicles.

No other injuries were reported from the crash early Wednesday at an auto repair shop just east of the Toledo Express Airport.

Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority spokeswoman Kayla Lewandowski says the two people who died were aboard the Convair 440.

The port authority's manager of airline affairs, Joe Rotterdam, says officials can't yet confirm whether any distress call was made from the aircraft.

Rotterdam says officials believe the plane had traveled from Laredo, Texas, and stopped outside Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday before heading to Ohio.

They said no further details were immediately available about the people who died or the plane's owner.
