2 killed in West Side shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot and killed Monday night on the West Side, authorities said.

The victims were standing in in front of a store in the 700-block of South Cicero Avenue when at about 8:15 p.m. a gunman walked up and shot them, Chicago police said.

Both victims were transported to hospitals and later pronounced dead. The victims have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Calvin Choice and 18-year-old Gwaine Brown.

Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
