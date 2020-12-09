2 killed in Woodstock crash at US-14

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that killed two people on US-14 in northwest suburban Woodstock Wednesday morning.The crash occurred on US 14 East and the intersection of Route 47. US-14 between IL-47/S Eastwood Dr,It is not known how long the road closure will last.One car was reportedly split in half in the crash.The McHenry County Coroner's Office said two people were killed in the crash. Further information on the crash and the victims was not immediately available.The McHenry County Sheriff and Woodstock police and fire are investigating the crash.