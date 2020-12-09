2 killed in Woodstock crash at US-14

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Police investigate a crash on US-14 at Route 47 in Woodstock.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that killed two people on US-14 in northwest suburban Woodstock Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on US 14 East and the intersection of Route 47. US-14 between IL-47/S Eastwood Dr,

It is not known how long the road closure will last.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out our live traffic map for the latest travel conditions

One car was reportedly split in half in the crash.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office said two people were killed in the crash. Further information on the crash and the victims was not immediately available.

The McHenry County Sheriff and Woodstock police and fire are investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodstockcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
IL reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
Tanja Babich supports daughter by wearing glasses on-air, message resonates
Mayor Lightfoot to give update on Chicago vaccine distribution plans
Roseland church feeds community, spreads love every Wednesday afternoon
Englewood fire severely damages auto body shop: owner
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
Show More
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
2 found fatally shot in Beach Park garage
Lake Barrington comfort dog handler with Lutheran Church Charities dies from COVI-19
IL man accused in mosque attack 'hates Muslims': prosecutor
Christmas tree put up in WI Capitol, defying governor's decision
More TOP STORIES News