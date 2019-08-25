2 killed, including 13-year-old girl, in Round Lake Beach crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed in a crash Saturday in north suburban Round Lake Beach.The girl was in the passenger seat of an orange 2006 Pontiac G6 at around 7:30 p.m. when the car went flying into a condominium building in the 1500 block of West Crystal Rock Court, Round Lake Beach Police Chief Mike Scott said.The girl, a Round Lake Beach resident, and the driver, a 34-year-old man from Chicago, were both taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where they died, to their injuries, Scott said.A witness told police that the Pontiac was speeding in a 25 mph zone on Long Lake Drive prior to the crash, Scott said.Two units in the condominium building were damaged but no one was home when the car crashed into them.Autopsies are scheduled for Aug. 26.