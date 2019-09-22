2 killed outside Far South Side barbershop identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed and one was injured in a shooting at a barbershop that followed a robbery attempt Saturday Night in Roseland on the Far South Side, police said.At about 7:15 p.m., Derrick Gholston, 43, as standing outside of a business in the first block of East 112th Place when he was approached in the by two men who flashed a handgun and demanded his property, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.The man complied and the two robbers then entered the business and announced another robbery, authorities said.Gholston, who was a concealed-carry permit holder, pulled out his own gun and confronted the robbers, leading to an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.He and one of the robbers, 18-year-old Carlos Smith, were each struck by bullets and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.The second man involved in the robbery fled and has not been taken into custody, authorities said.A 51-year-old man who was in the business during the robbery attempt was struck twice in the leg during the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. He was also taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition had stabilized.Area South detectives were investigating.