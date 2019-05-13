2 Lakeview women pistol-whipped and robbed by masked men

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A north side Chicago community is on edge after two women were pistol whipped and robbed.The attack happened early Sunday morning near Roscoe and Racine, in the Lakeview neighborhood.The two victims were walking together about midnight when the suspects approached them with a gun. Police say because the two men were wearing ski masks, the women were not able to get a good description.The victims told police the men struck them in the face with the gun so hard the gun apparently broke before taking off with one of the women's cell phones and a purse."Being that Lakeview is safe, I'm shocked to hear news like that," said Dan Frommeyer.While it is a mostly residential block, there are busy commercial areas to the east and west and it's just a couple blocks away from Wrigley Field.Police recovered the barrel of the gun which apparently came off when the gunman struck the women.Police have no suspects at this point.Police say the offenders were both about 5'8, wearing black hoodies and blue jeans.One of the victims was treated and released for minor injuries.