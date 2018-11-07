2 masked men try to abduct teen girl walking to school

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are looking for two men who tried to abduct a teenage girl as she walked to school in the Roseland neighborhood on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old was walking to school at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 400-block of 111th Street when a minivan pulled up and a man got out and told the girl to get in the van, police said. The girl ran toward a Safe Passage worker and told them what happened, at which point the men in the van drove off.

Police described the vehicle as a black minivan with tinted windows and a broken driver-side tail light.

The two men involved in the incident were described as being African-American and both wearing black face masks, according to police. One of the men was wearing a blue jumpsuit while the other was wearing all black clothing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.
