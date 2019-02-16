2 men charged after firearms, ammunition found in Ford Heights

Two men have been charged after firearms and ammunition were found Thursday morning at a home in south suburban Ford Heights.Brentez Davis, 29, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis, the Cook County sheriff's office announced Saturday. Melvin Nixon, 29, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.About 9 a.m., investigators executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of 14th Place in connection with a drug investigation, police said. During the search of the home, they found a .40 caliber handgun with loaded magazine, a 9 mm handgun with a loaded extended magazine, a drum magazine with approximately 50 rounds, 250 rounds of ammunition, four additional magazines, an estimated $9,200 and drug paraphernalia.Investigators also found what was suspected to be ecstasy and cannabis, police said. Both men live at the home and were charged the day after the warrant was executed following additional investigation.Davis and Nixon were scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.