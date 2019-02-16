2 men charged after firearms, ammunition found in Ford Heights

Brentez Davis (left) and Melvin Nixon (Cook County sheriff's office via Sun-Times Media Wire)

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. --
Two men have been charged after firearms and ammunition were found Thursday morning at a home in south suburban Ford Heights.

Brentez Davis, 29, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis, the Cook County sheriff's office announced Saturday. Melvin Nixon, 29, was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

About 9 a.m., investigators executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of 14th Place in connection with a drug investigation, police said. During the search of the home, they found a .40 caliber handgun with loaded magazine, a 9 mm handgun with a loaded extended magazine, a drum magazine with approximately 50 rounds, 250 rounds of ammunition, four additional magazines, an estimated $9,200 and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also found what was suspected to be ecstasy and cannabis, police said. Both men live at the home and were charged the day after the warrant was executed following additional investigation.

Davis and Nixon were scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsdrugsFord Heights
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Victims identified in shooting at Henry Pratt Company; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest released in Jussie Smollett case confirmed to have been on scene
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night
Oscars throwback: See Hollywood's biggest night 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Armed robber on the run after targeting 7 businesses
Surveillance photos released of man who punched, kicked pregnant woman on CTA Red Line train
ISP trooper injured after police chase on Dan Ryan Expy. leads to 2 crashes
Show More
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Shamrock Shakes return to some McDonald's restaurants
More News