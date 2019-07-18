2 men charged in death of woman struck, killed on Lake Shore Drive not guilty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men charged in the death of a woman who was struck and killed on Lake Shore Drive in May 2016, have been found not guilty by a judge.

The bench trial for the pair ended Wednesday with Judge Joseph Claps' determination.

Devonte Dodd, 20, and Semaj Waters, 18, were each charged with murder, attempted robbery and mob action in connection with the death of 32-year-old Pamela Johnson.

Johnson and her 43-year-old boyfriend were both hit when crossing LSD near Ohio Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The boyfriend told police that they were trying to escape a group of armed robbers.

Chicago police released surveillance photos that showed the suspected group, of which they believe Dodd and Waters were a part of.

The video also shows several individuals coming over the east barrier wall of Lake Shore Drive immediately after the victims. After the victims were struck in the southbound lanes, the video shows the offenders fled westbound on Superior.

Johnson's boyfriend sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was a single mother, leaving behind a 12-year-old son.

A second man has been charged with attempted armed robbery, mob action and felony murder in the death of Pamela Johnson, according to Chicago police.

Police said Devonte Dodd, 20, of Chicago was part of a group that approached Johnson and her long-term boyfriend and announced a robbery early last Sunday. Johnson and her boyfriend were both struck by a car after running onto Lake Shore Drive in an attempt to flee. Chicago police released surveillance photos earlier last week, showing suspected members of the group.

At least five teens seen in the photos released by police were questioned for several hours Wednesday by detectives. Community activist Andrew Holmes said their parents had brought them into police.

Dodd is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday. He is the second man charged in connection with Johnson's death. On Friday, charges were announced against Semaj Waters, 18, of Chicago. A judge set bail for Waters at $500,000 in bond court on Saturday.

Semaj Waters, 18.



Johnson's boyfriend was injured and hospitalized. Her son and other family members say they just want justice. A vigil was held for Johnson Thursday night.
