2 men dead in Lawndale shooting, driver fled in blue Nissan

CHICAGO --
Two men were shot to death Friday afternoon in Chicago's West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 4:30 p.m., the 22-year-old and 23-year-old were standing outside in the 2200 block of South Kolin when someone walked over and fired at them, according to Chicago police.

The shooter got inside a blue Nissan Pathfinder and drove away via an empty parking lot, police said.

Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. They were pronounced dead shortly after.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not confirmed the deaths.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
