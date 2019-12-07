2 men force girl, 15, into van in Austin at knifepoint, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men reportedly forced a 15-year-old girl into a van in Chicago's West Side Austin neighborhood Friday and requested she perform a sex act.

The girl was walking home from school, traveling south on Laramie Avenue from Potomac Avenue between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., when two men between the ages 40 and 50 approached her in a gray four-door van, police said. Both men had black hair.

RELATED: Man tries to lure, follow 11-year-old girl in Englewood

The driver exited the vehicle, showed he had a knife and forced the teenager inside the car. The passenger then exposed himself to the girl and requested she perform oral sex, police said. She refused.

The girl was taken to a nearby location, where she was able to escape.

RELATED: Girl, 16, thrown in van, groped in Lawndale, police say

Anyone with information about the reported kidnapping is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustincrimeattempted abductionviolence against womenkidnapkidnappingabductionchicago violenceviolence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man body-slammed by Chicago police officer in video released from jail
Person in custody for crash that killed teacher, injured another woman in Orland Park: police
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday
Newborn left in baby box installed last month in Crown Point
Show More
Berwyn man charged in Lombard fatal hit-and-run crash from August
Chicago icon Reverend Clay Evans honored at visitation
Chinese American Service League holds winter social
FBI warns of top holiday season scams
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
More TOP STORIES News