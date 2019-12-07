2 men force girl, 15, into van in Austin at knifepoint, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men reportedly forced a 15-year-old girl into a van in Chicago's West Side Austin neighborhood Friday and requested she perform a sex act.The girl was walking home from school, traveling south on Laramie Avenue from Potomac Avenue between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., when two men between the ages 40 and 50 approached her in a gray four-door van, police said. Both men had black hair.The driver exited the vehicle, showed he had a knife and forced the teenager inside the car. The passenger then exposed himself to the girl and requested she perform oral sex, police said. She refused.The girl was taken to a nearby location, where she was able to escape.Anyone with information about the reported kidnapping is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.