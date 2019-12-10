2 men killed in Chicago Lawn shootout; 1 was with 18-month-old son, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men shot and killed each other Monday morning after one of them ambushed the other while he was with his 18-month-old son in Chicago Lawn on the South Side, police said.According to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office,a man identified as Alton D. Ellis, 31, was with his toddler about 8:40 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Mozart Street when another man approached him on foot and fired shots.Ellis was struck in the chest and twice in his torso, and fired shots in return, police said.The toddler was unharmed.Police initially said Ellis was taking his son to school when the shooting happened, and his son ran to get help.Police later said that a 23-year-old woman heard the gunshots from inside her apartment and found Ellis outside with gunshot wounds.A 24-year-old man, who allegedly fired shots first, was struck in both of his thighs, police said.Officers responded to the gunfire and found the 24-year-old in a car with gunshots and applied a tourniquet, police said.He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead.Ellis, who police said was targeted for "unknown reasons," was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and also pronounced dead. He lived in southwest suburban Justice.The medical examiner's office did not immediately release information on the death of the 24-year-old.Area Central detectives are investigating.