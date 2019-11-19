Joseph Ramos, Antonio Lemon missing after leaving River North nightclub Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and the families of two missing men are hoping someone has information about what may have happened to the pair.

Joseph "Joey" Ramos, 22 and Antonio Lemon, 21, haven't been seen since they left a River North nightclub together early Sunday Morning.

Their friends and relatives spent Monday afternoon handing out flyers near Ontario and Wells. They say the pair are best friends.

"We are very concerned because he is always on social media and we've seen nothing no posts," said Elizabeth Bautista, a family friend of Joseph Ramos. "He has a lot of friends. None of his friends know or have heard from him. This is not like him."

The family has filed a missing persons report with CPD. Anyone with information should call police.
