2 men shot in car at stoplight before crash that injured 2 others on West Side

CHICAGO -- Two men were critically wounded in a shooting before a crash that injured two other people Saturday on the West Side.The men, ages 20 and 22, were in a Toyota sedan stopped at a traffic light at 3:42 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero Avenue when two other vehicles pulled alongside them and people inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.The younger man was shot in the back while the older man, who was driving, was hit in the neck, shoulder and arm, police said. The Toyota drove away after the shooting, crashed into a fence and made a U-turn to head south on Cicero.The Toyota rear-ended a Ford sedan that was stopped at a light on southbound Cicero at Lake Street, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department. The 42-year-old man driving the Ford and his passenger, a 36-year-old woman, were injured in the crash.All four people were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.The suspects drove off after the shooting, police said. No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.