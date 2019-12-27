2 men wounded in Englewood shooting, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

They were standing in the street in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street at about 5 p.m. when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 52-year-old was hit in the abdomen and lower back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The other man, 26, was struck in the back and left shoulder, police said. His condition was also stabilized at the same hospital.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
englewoodchicago shootingshootingman shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Legal weed poses challenge for companies with zero tolerance policies
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Missing Michigan boy found dead, police say
No charges for DeKalb cop seen choking, Tasering man in viral arrest video
Students serve ex-U of I professor with sexual assault lawsuit via email
Chicago sees record high temperatures on day after Christmas
Show More
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Chicago area celebrates start of Kwanzaa
Semi rollover in New Lenox shuts down westbound I-80
Lombard home uninhabitable after fire
'Refunds and exchanges are a privilege': What to know about handling unwanted items
More TOP STORIES News