2 men wounded in Englewood shooting, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.They were standing in the street in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street at about 5 p.m. when someone approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.A 52-year-old was hit in the abdomen and lower back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.The other man, 26, was struck in the back and left shoulder, police said. His condition was also stabilized at the same hospital.Area South detectives are investigating.