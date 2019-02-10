2 men shot while driving in Woodlawn

CHICAGO --
Two men were shot Sunday morning while driving in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 19 and 22, were driving about 5:35 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Stony Island when people started shooting at them from another vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The younger man was struck in his head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police.

The older man suffered a graze wound to his head, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
