2 men struck on Inner Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said two men were injured after being struck by a car on Inner Lake Shore Drive in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood Monday evening.

The incident happened on North Lake Shore Drive near Cedar Street, fire officials confirmed.

A 90-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as trauma victims, fire officials said, but their exact condition was not clear.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and was speaking with police. Further information about the circumstances of the incident have not been released.
