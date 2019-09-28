2 men wanted for pickpocketing at Loop Blue Line stations

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for two men wanted for pickpocketing commuters at CTA Blue Line stations in September.
The pair surrounds people on the platform before stealing wallets from their backpacks, Chicago police said. Chicago police said.
The thefts occurred in the afternoon Sept. 19 and Sept. 23 at the Jackson and Washington Blue Line stations, police said.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
