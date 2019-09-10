2 men, woman accused of intending to have sex with dog on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, TX -- Two men and a woman were charged with bestiality after authorities said they intended for a dog to have sex with the woman on Christmas day in 2017.

The multiple charges span between two Harris and Jefferson Counties in Texas.

In the Harris County incident, charging documents show Jerrid Cook brought his dog to the apartment of Rebekah Little in southwest Houston so that Little could have sex with his dog, as a way of celebrating the dog's first birthday.

However, the dog named Ryder would not cooperate, according to records reviewed by ABC7 Chicago's sister station in Houston.

In a interview with Houston police, Little told investigators that she got nervous and never engaged in sex with the dog. She told investigators that she and Jerrid Cook ended up having sex with each other instead.

The case in Jefferson County involves Little and another man, Kevin Cook. It's not yet clear if the men are related. Both Little and Kevin Cook have been charged with bestiality in Jefferson County. However, because neither is under arrest, details of their alleged actions were not yet public.

According to Texas state law, actual intercourse between an animal and a human are not required for bestiality charges to be filed. Just the intent and planning out of the act is enough for felony charges.

Both Jerrid Cook and Little have been charged with bestiality in Harris County.

Kevin Cook and Little have been charged with bestiality in Jefferson County.

So far, only Rebekah Little is in custody. Warrants are out for the the arrest of the two men.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpets
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck in head by stray bullet while sitting in South Side home
Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on way to Burbank school
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Girl, 3, shot in head, critically injured in Chicago Heights
9/11 survivor shares story with students ahead of 18th anniversary
Teen dies weighing just 42 lbs., mother charged with neglect
Growing Home uses fresh produce to grow job training
Show More
'Frozen dragon of the north wind' was one of the largest animals to ever fly
8 cases of Legionnaires' reported at Batavia retirement community
Welcome to Ravenswood's Malt Row
Fire erupts after freight train derailment in southern Illinois
1 in custody after Oak Brook hotel housekeeper sexually assaulted
More TOP STORIES News