2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation

EMBED </>More Videos

Two police officers are dead following an early morning confrontation in Mississippi. (KGO-TV)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. --
Two police officers were shot and killed following an early Saturday morning confrontation in Mississippi, authorities said.

Warren Strain of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said at a news conference that the officers were called to a house in the city of Brookhaven at about 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Amid an exchange of gunfire, both officers were "mortally wounded" and then pronounced dead at a local hospital, Strain said. He identified the weapon used as a handgun but would not elaborate.

Authorities identified the deceased officers as Patrolman James White, 35; and Cpl. Zack Moak, 31. Both were wearing bulletproof vests at the time and were equipped with body and dashboard cameras. White arrived on the scene first, and Moak arrived next.

A suspect was wounded in the exchange and taken for treatment to a hospital in Jackson. Police identified him as Marquis Flowers, 25, of Brookhaven. Strain said charges have not been filed yet but that Flowers is "in custody."

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said the city is a "safe community ... but like any place, we have crime." He called White and Moak, both residents of Lincoln County, "heroes."

"These are two awesome people who lost their lives this morning in the line of duty. Two heroes lost their lives this morning," Collins said.

Strain said the investigation is in its initial stages. A number of people have been questioned in the case.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working the case, in addition to other agencies.

Gov. Phil Bryant issued a statement via Twitter asking for prayers "for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerpolice officer killedu.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man charged with murder after shooting in Roselle adult business parking lot
Formerly homeless high school football player wins game after 2 years off the field
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
12 armed carjackings on Far South Side tied to single group
Show More
Happy National Coffee Day! Celebrate with deals and steals
Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation
More News