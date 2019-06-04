2-month-old girl from Channahon dies of child abuse, father charged

A south suburban father has been charged in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter.Kora Middono was flown from Morris Hospital to Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago at around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, according to Channahon Police.She was pronounced dead at Lurie's at 12:49 p.m.An autopsy revealed the infant died from blunt force head injuries resulting from child abuse.Her father, Jonathon R. Middono, 29, faces Aggravated Battery charges but police say they anticipate additional charges.Investigators say Kora was living with her mother and father at the Manor Motel in Channahon, but moved to Crest Hill Inn in Crest Hill on the morning of May 30.The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is investigating.