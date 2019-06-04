2-month-old girl from Channahon dies of child abuse, father charged

Jonothan R. Middono, 29, faces charges in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter. (Channahon Police Department)

A south suburban father has been charged in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

Kora Middono was flown from Morris Hospital to Lurie's Children's Hospital in Chicago at around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, according to Channahon Police.

She was pronounced dead at Lurie's at 12:49 p.m.

An autopsy revealed the infant died from blunt force head injuries resulting from child abuse.

Her father, Jonathon R. Middono, 29, faces Aggravated Battery charges but police say they anticipate additional charges.

Investigators say Kora was living with her mother and father at the Manor Motel in Channahon, but moved to Crest Hill Inn in Crest Hill on the morning of May 30.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
channahonchild abuseinfant deaths
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will Co. ID'd
Man sentenced in teen's sex trafficking death
Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight
'16 Shots' documentary to premiere at U of Chicago
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Columbia sculptures destroyed after "miscommunication"
Family of slain cabbie files suit against Uber and the driver involved
Show More
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Thanks to Trubisky, Chicago ranks 'Most Facial Hair Friendly City'
New York Legislature passes ban on cat declawing
Lyft to offer free English lessons to Chicago drivers
Aldi employees in Batavia pack disaster relief food boxes
More TOP STORIES News