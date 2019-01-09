2 more charged in attack at CTA Red Line station

Two more people have been charged in attack on three passengers at a CTA Red Line station.Police said 18-Year-Old Michael Sardin and a 15-year-old boy were among a group of teens seen on camera punching and kicking the victims.The attack happened nearly two weeks ago at the Chicago Avenue station. Police said Tuesday that Sardin and the 15-year-old have each been charged with aggravated battery and mob action.Two other teens are also charged. One of the victims is recovering from broken bones.