2 New Lenox teens killed in Joliet crash

Two New Lenox teens were killed early Tuesday in Joliet when their vehicle crashed into a tree, according to the Will County Coroner's Office.Eric Zielinski and Heather Sturwold, both 18, were identified as the victims, the coroner's office said.Zielinski was driving the vehicle when it left the roadway near and hit a tree near the intersection of Briggs Street and Spencer Road in Joliet.Zielinski was pronounced dead at 4:35 a.m.Sturwold was a passenger in the vehicle and taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where she was pronounced dead at about 5 a.m., according to the coroner's office.Joliet police are investigating.