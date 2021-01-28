Jacob Blake

2 of 3 officers at Jacob Blake Kenosha police shooting back on duty

Antioch teen Kyle Rittenhouse accused of fatally shooting 2 at ensuing Kenosha protests
KENOSHA, Wis. -- Two police officers who were on the scene when a white officer shot and partially paralyzed a Black man in Wisconsin, triggering several nights of violent protests, have returned to duty, according to police officials.

The update announced Wednesday comes as Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Jacob Blake seven times on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, remains on administrative leave while a police review board examines the case.

Sheskey was placed on administrative leave following Blake's shooting along with Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek. Arenas and Meronek returned to duty Jan. 20, according to a police statement issued Wednesday.

RELATED: Videos show Kyle Rittenhouse questioned by Antioch police hours after deadly Kenosha protest shootings
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 27)

Kyle Rittenhouse asks for a lawyer and would not answer questions from police in videos released Monday.



"Officers Arenas and Meronek were not charged with a crime and after review by the Kenosha County District Attorney and an independent investigator, former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, the actions taken by the officers were reasonable and justified," the statement said.

Hundreds of people were arrested and multiple businesses were destroyed during protests following Blake's shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager from Antioch is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during one night of violence.

RELATED: Jacob Blake shooting: No charges for police officers, Kenosha braces for unrest

The officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant when a pocketknife fell from his pants during a scuffle. Blake said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. He said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.

Sheskey told investigators that he feared that Blake was going to stab him, so he opened fire. Blake family attorney Ben Crump, however, has questioned whether Blake threatened Sheskey with a knife, saying "nowhere does the video footage show a knife extended and aimed to establish the requisite intent."

Timeline: Jacob Blake shooting, unrest, Kyle Rittenhouse arrest

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Jan. 5 declined to file charges against Sheskey, concluding he couldn't disprove the officer's contention that he acted in self-defense.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshaantiochpolice involved shootingriotprotestpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingjacob blakerace in americarallypolice brutality
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JACOB BLAKE
Videos show Kyle Rittenhouse questioned by Antioch police
Jacob Blake's family attends Biden inauguration
Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of displaying racist signs at WI bar
Jacob Blake speaks out about shooting, decision not to charge Kenosha police officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Des Plaines house fire kills mother, 4 young girls
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Alleged bank robber filled out withdrawal slip, gave teller ID, prosecutors say
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
How the Biden administration may affect your wallet
Giant troll sculptures leaving Morton Arboretum after Sunday
'Heightened threat' of domestic terror attack prompts rare federal alert
Show More
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020, deepest setback since 1946
Museum of Science and Industry sets reopening date
Candy mac and cheese could be new Valentine's Day gift
CPS, CTU begin another day of talks
What to know about executive orders
More TOP STORIES News