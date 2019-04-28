2 police officers, 2 seniors hospitalized in 5th floor Lakeview fire

CHICAGO -- Four people are in the hospital after a fire erupted on the fifth floor of a high-rise Saturday in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side.

Emergency crews responded to calls of a fire about 12 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, the Chicago Fire Department said. The fire was struck out almost an hour later, at 12:54 p.m.

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized in good condition, the fire department said. Two seniors, whose exact ages are unknown, were taken to local hospitals in critical and serious conditions.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as the fire department investigates.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
