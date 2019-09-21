2 CPD officers injured after being dragged by vehicle in Douglas

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were injured Saturday after being dragged by a fleeing vehicle outside of a White Castle restaurant Saturday in Douglas on the South Side.Officers responded to a call of a man with a gun inside of a restaurant about 4:11 a.m. in the 3400 block of South King Drive and found a man who matched a description, Chicago police said. A White Caste is located on that block.The officers patted-down the man and discovered he was carrying a gun, police said. The man pushed past the officers, ran outside the restaurant and got into a parked vehicle.As the man drove off, he struck a marked squad car and dragged both officers, police said. The vehicle was later found by police a few blocks away.Both officers sustained serious injuries, including abrasions and contusions as well as possible bone fractures and internal injuries, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.Police said the suspect was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.Area Central detectives are investigating.