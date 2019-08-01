2 officers injured in crash involving police car on South Side

115 and Michigan plan one for pin in accident. CPD involved. Two officers transported to university of Chicago. Non life threatening injuries. Civilians all refusals and appear in good shape. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 1, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two officers were injured in a crash involving a Chicago police squad car on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.The crash occurred at the intersection of West 115th Street and South Michigan Avenue, at the border of Roseland and West Pullman, around 6:30 p.m. Chopper 7 HD was above the scene, where it appeared a squad car and a red SUV collided. The squad car was knocked over on its side by the impact.A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said two police officers were taken to University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four others refused treatment at the scene.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.