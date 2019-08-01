2 officers injured in Roseland rollover crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two officers were injured in a crash involving a Chicago police squad car on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Police said a squad car was driving in the 11500-block of South Michigan Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. with its lights and sirens activated when it was struck by a Ford Explorer traveling westbound on 115th Street.

The impact caused the squad car to flip onto its side.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said two police officers were taken to University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four others refused treatment at the scene.



The driver of the Explorer was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without insurance and passing a vehicle on the right shoulder.

An investigation by the Major Accidents Unit is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoroselandwest pullmancar crashchicago police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Founder of Englewood mom peacekeeping group opens pizza restaurant in Beverly
Lollapalooza final preparations underway, festival starts Thursday morning
Chicago mom has opened her home to thousands of teens in Roseland
Police: Son stabbed mother to death with sword at Park Ridge home
Man who recently lost stepson to gun violence killed in Maywood double shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Thursday
Dillinger kin claims notorious outlaw may not have been killed in Chicago
Show More
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Living legends of Chicago gospel
French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
More TOP STORIES News