2 officers injured in Roseland rollover crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two officers were injured in a crash involving a Chicago police squad car on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.Police said a squad car was driving in the 11500-block of South Michigan Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. with its lights and sirens activated when it was struck by a Ford Explorer traveling westbound on 115th Street.The impact caused the squad car to flip onto its side.A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said two police officers were taken to University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four others refused treatment at the scene.The driver of the Explorer was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without insurance and passing a vehicle on the right shoulder.An investigation by the Major Accidents Unit is ongoing.