2 people shot at Amazon facility near Jacksonville, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people were shot Monday at an Amazon facility near Jacksonville, Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. at an Amazon warehouse on the city's north side, news outlets reported. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed or if a suspect was in custody.

One local television station posted a photo on its website showing shattered glass at an employee breakroom that appeared to be caused by a bullet.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

