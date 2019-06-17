2 people shot, wounded at Toronto Raptors victory parade

Toronto police say there were two victims wounded with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
They also said two people were in custody and two weapons were recovered.
The shooting took place as the Raptors were celebrating the team's first-ever basketball title. The shooting triggered a chaotic scene at the edge of the crowd as people ran from the shooting, but the event itself continued.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
This is Richmond just west of Queen moments ago. People running, chaos and confusion. We are hearing shots were fired. More to come. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/Fkdtmqmrt9— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) June 17, 2019