2 police officers ambushed, shot in New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. --
Police say it was an unprovoked attack.

Two Camden detectives in plain clothes had been sitting at a red light in an unmarked car

The incident occurred at Broadway and Mount Vernon around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

"A male walked up and began opening fire, we have anywhere between 10 and 25 rounds fired at officers," said Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson.

Sources tell Action News a male detective was shot twice in the arm, and a female detective was hit once in her hand.

One of the officers was able to return fire before the suspect fled, but police don't know if anyone else was hit.
Investigators are checking with hospitals in the region.

The injuries inflicted on the officers are non-life threatening.
ATF and the FBI are helping in this investigation, searching for the suspect or suspects.

Investigators don't know why these detectives were attacked.

"Maybe they did know they were police officers, and that's the reason they did it. Maybe they thought they were somebody else, we'll find out as the investigation unfolds," said Chief Thomson.
The shooting occurred on National Night Out, an event to bring communities and law enforcement together.
