2 railway workers injured in explosion along Metra Milwaukee District North line

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two male railroad workers were critically injured in an explosion in Old Irving Park Saturday.

Officials report that the victims were working near the Metra Milwaukee District North line in the 4500 block of West Byron Street when the explosion occurred.

Metra Spokesperson Meg Riley confirms the injuries and said the victims were performing track work at Grayland Station.

Police patrol the area of an explosion that injured two railroad workers.



The men were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. One was in grave condition and one was in critical condition.

In a tweet, Metra confirmed that train number 2608 is stopped. The train was scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 12:32 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
metraexplosionaccidenttrainsChicagoOld Irving Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Illinois early voting numbers surpass previous election totals; polls remain open this weekend
Father speaks at vigil for 3 sibling struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
2 dead after Amazon building partially collapses in Baltimore
Victims and gunman in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting identified
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
Police: Teen killed in Aurora was struck by car during attempted car burglary
Parent brawls over youth sports lead some teams to bring in police, ban cheering
Show More
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
5 wounded, 1 dead in Chicago weekend shootings
72-year-old man found beaten to death in Austin: police
More News