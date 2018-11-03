2 railway workers injured in explosion along Metra Milwaukee District North line

Police patrol the area of an explosion that injured two railroad workers.

Two male railroad workers were critically injured in an explosion in Old Irving Park Saturday.Officials report that the victims were working near the Metra Milwaukee District North line in the 4500 block of West Byron Street when the explosion occurred.Metra Spokesperson Meg Riley confirms the injuries and said the victims were performing track work at Grayland Station.The men were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. One was in grave condition and one was in critical condition.In a tweet, Metra confirmed that train number 2608 is stopped. The train was scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 12:32 p.m.