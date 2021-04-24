2 rescued from car overturned in Wolfe Lake on Far South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
2 rescued from overturned car in Wolfe Lake

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews rescued two people after their car crashed into Wolfe Lake on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday.

The car ended up upside down in the water near East 126th Place and South Avenue O.

A man fishing nearby said he saw the car hit a barrier on the road head-on before it flew up into the air and ended up on its roof in the water.

Both adults in the car were pulled to safety.

They were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but they're expected to be OK.

Officials have not said what led to the accident.
