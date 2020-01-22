1 adult, 1 child rescued from Chatham fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a child, were rescued from a residential fire in Chatham, Chicago fire officials said.Officials said firefighters responded to a fire in a residential building in the 700-block of East 91st Street sometime after 4 p.m.A child and an adult were pulled from the building, fire officials said. They were being treated at the scene by paramedics as of 5 p.m.Firefighters searched for a second child but no one else was found in the building, fire officials said.No further details have been released about the fire or its cause. The fire was struck out as of 5 p.m. but firefighters and other emergency crews remained on the scene.