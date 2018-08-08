2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown

A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood, Chicago police said.A 25-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000-block of West Charleston Street at about 3:15 a.m., police said.The victims were knocked to the ground from behind by two men in their 20s and robbed at gunpoint, police said.Police said the male victim was struck in the head with a pistol during the confrontation and transported to St. Mary's Hospital with minor injuries.The victims fled south on Damen Avenue on foot.