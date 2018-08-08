2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000-block of West Charleston Street at about 3:15 a.m., police said.

The victims were knocked to the ground from behind by two men in their 20s and robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Police said the male victim was struck in the head with a pistol during the confrontation and transported to St. Mary's Hospital with minor injuries.

The victims fled south on Damen Avenue on foot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberychicago crimeBucktownChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News