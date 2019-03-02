2 robbed on Michigan Avenue at noon Friday

Police are looking for suspects in a series of daylight robberies on the Magnificent Mile.

Two people were robbed near the Magnificent Mile Friday.

In both incidents, the suspects jumped out of cars and grabbed victims' phones and other valuable items in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue near North State Street and West Walton Street.

Both incidents happened around noon. No injuries have been reported. It is unknown what other belongings the robbers got away with.

Chicago Police said the cars the robbers used were stolen.

No one is currently in custody in connection with the robberies. The incidents are under investigation.
