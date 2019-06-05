2 senior citizens injured by falling tree branch in West Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men in their 70s were injured by a falling tree branch in the city's West Town neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses said two men were sitting on a bench in the 800-block of North Greenveiw gave way. They were trapped under the branch until paramedics arrived.

Witnesses said the men didn't see the branch covered. One woman saw one man bleeding from the head, while the other man was put in a neck brace.

Fire officials said the men were taken to a hospital with head pain where their conditions were stabilized. No further details were provided.
