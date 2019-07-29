shark attack

2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend

Two separate shark attacks injured beachgoers on Florida's eastern shore, just an hour apart this weekend.

One of the victims, Frank O'Rourke, is a professional surfer.

The four-foot shark bit him at Jacksonville Beach.

O'Rourke was treated by a lifeguard but did not go to a hospital, instead, he went to a bar.

"All of a sudden, a shark comes out of the water and grabs onto my arm, right by my elbow and kind of tugs a little bit, thrashes, and I guess it tastes me and was like 'nope,'" he said.

The second attack happened at New Smyrna Beach, about 100 miles south of the first attack.

In that incident, a man was bitten in the leg while boogie boarding.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sharksu.s. & worldshark attack
SHARK ATTACK
How to know if you're swimming near a shark
Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding
Paige Winter opens up about shark attack, healing, ocean advocacy
Tagging sharks for science: Do sea breezes make shark attacks more likely?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental South Deering shooting ID'd
Lincoln Park Zoo to remain free until mid-century
1 dead, passengers stranded after Amtrak train derails in University Park
4 injured in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building
Show More
Quick Tip: How to spot seal coating home improvement scams
4 injured in Lawndale shooting outside gas station, police say
Wheaton man accused of punching, elbowing 4 police officers
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered storms on Monday
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
More TOP STORIES News