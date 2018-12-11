2 seriously hurt in West Englewood house fire

Two adults were seriously hurt early Tuesday in a fire in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.Firefighters responded to a burning 1.5-story home at 12:15 a.m. in the 6300-block of South Bell Avenue and rescued two people, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.One person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Schroeder said. Another person was in serious condition at Holy Cross Hospital. The fire was put out by 1:15 a.m.Additional information was not immediately released.