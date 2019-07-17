2 seriously injured after car hits pole, splits in half in Little Village

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a pole and split in half in Little Village on the West Side.

About 10:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Subaru westbound in the 2500-block of West Cermak Road when he lost control and crashed into a light pole, Chicago police said. The force from the crash caused his vehicle to split in half.

He and his passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition but are expected to survive, police and Chicago fire officials said. One person was removed from the vehicle by bystanders while the other had to be removed by the fire department, according to a Sun-Times photographer on the scene.

No arrests or citations were issued, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagocrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News