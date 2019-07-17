2 seriously injured after car hits pole, splits in half in Little Village

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a pole and split in half in Little Village on the West Side.About 10:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Subaru westbound in the 2500-block of West Cermak Road when he lost control and crashed into a light pole, Chicago police said. The force from the crash caused his vehicle to split in half.He and his passenger, an 18-year-old woman, were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition but are expected to survive, police and Chicago fire officials said. One person was removed from the vehicle by bystanders while the other had to be removed by the fire department, according to a Sun-Times photographer on the scene.No arrests or citations were issued, police said.