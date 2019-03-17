2 injured in separate shootings on I-57

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people in vehicles were injured Saturday in separate shootings on Interstate 57 in the Chicago area, according to Illinois State Police.No one was in custody Saturday night for either shooting.The latest shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. near 127th Street. Preliminary reports indicated that one person in a vehicle in the northbound lanes sustained a minor injury and was not taken to a hospital.I-57 northbound was temporarily shut down late Saturday for further investigation.The first shooting occurred at 1 a.m. Saturday near the 111th Street exit on Chicago's South Side.A 19-year-old Urbana man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and hospitalized in stable condition. His 19-year-old passenger was not injured.The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.The southbound lanes of traffic on I-57 at 111th Street were temporarily shut down for the investigation. All lanes reopened at approximately 3:50 a.m.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.