2 shot, 1 fatally, in Back of the Yards

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.

A 48-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were standing in the 5200-block of South May Street just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said that's when a young black man, between the ages of 16 and 19, walked up to them and opened fire.

Both sustained gunshot wounds to the body and were transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Hospital.

The woman died. Police originally reported the man had also died, but he remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
