2 shot at GoLo gas station in Lansing, police say

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people at a gas station in south suburban Lansing Thursday morning.
Chopper7 was over the scene at the GoLo gas station in the 18500-block of South Torrence Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
Police said two men were shot while sitting in a car in the parking lot of the gas station. Information on the victims' conditions has not been provided.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.
