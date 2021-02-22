Summit bar shooting leaves 2 wounded

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting at a bar in southwest suburban Summit, Bedford Park police said Monday.The shooting occurred at the Fire Station Pub at 63rd Street and Harlem Avenue. It is not known if the shooting occurred inside or outside the bar.Police were called to the scene after 4 a.m. Police have been seen examining a car outside the bar as well investigating inside the barMultiple police departments are assisting with the investigation. Further details were not immeditaely available.