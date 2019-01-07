MONTGOMERY, Ill. --A brawl at a pizza restaurant ended with two people shot Sunday night in west suburban Montgomery.
At 10:32 p.m., officers were called to respond to a fight involving weapons at a business in the 2000-block of Orchard Road, according to Montgomery police. They then learned that an argument had escalated when one of the people involved pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Two people were hit and taken to Rush Copley Hospital, police said. Their gunshot wounds were not life-threatening, and they were later released.
No one was in custody as Montgomery and Kendall County police investigated.
WLS-TV contributed to this report
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)