A brawl at a pizza restaurant ended with two people shot Sunday night in west suburban Montgomery.At 10:32 p.m., officers were called to respond to a fight involving weapons at a business in the 2000-block of Orchard Road, according to Montgomery police. They then learned that an argument had escalated when one of the people involved pulled out a gun and started shooting.Two people were hit and taken to Rush Copley Hospital, police said. Their gunshot wounds were not life-threatening, and they were later released.No one was in custody as Montgomery and Kendall County police investigated.