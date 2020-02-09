Man fatally shot, 7-year-old girl injured while driving in Humboldt Park on West Side: police

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot and a 7-year-old girl was injured while driving in Humboldt Park Sunday, Chicago police said..

According to police, around 3:04 a.m. the 36-year-old man was driving a minivan near the 1300-block of N. Rockwell Avenue with two other adults and a 7-year old when they heard shots behind them.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop about two blocks away, police said.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the back, police said. She was also transported to Stroger Hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

According to police, the other passengers in the vehicle did not see any suspects or have any idea where the shots came from.

"There were several people in the minivan but only two people were struck," Chicago Police Sergeant Al Stinites said.

No one else in the vehicle was injured.

No further victim information has been released at this time.

Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkshots firedchicago violenceman shotman killedchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News