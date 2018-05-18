2 shot in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Police responded to reports of a shooting in southern Evanston Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Evanston police received multiple reports of gunfire at approximately 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Custer Avenue. Dispatch was later notified that two adults had arrived at Presence St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both victims' injuries were non-life threatening. Investigators confirmed that they were involved in the shooting on Custer Avenue.

The victims are a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both of Chicago, who were shot while sitting in a parked car.

A man who lives near the scene of the shooting said a bullet went through the window of his child's bedroom.

Police said an investigation is underway and ask that anyone with information contact authorities.
